Packers Cut Defender Hoping to Make NFL Debut in 2025

With the 2025 NFL Draft already in the rearview mirror, the Green Bay Packers and the other 31 teams in the NFL are back to business for the rest of the offseason.

The Packers are in the process of putting together their undrafted free agent class for this year, along with inviting other undrafted players to the rookie minicamp. However, when you add a draft class and undrafted free agents to your roster, some players on the team could be on their way out.

According to Aaron Wilson of KRPC-2 in Houston, Green Bay re-signed exclusive rights free agent Zayne Anderson and released defensive lineman Leonard Payne.

#Packers re-sign exclusive rights free agent Zayne Anderson, released Leonard Payne — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2025

The Packers currently have a lot of defensive tackles on their 91-man roster (nine), which includes sixth-round pick Warren Brinson. In January, 24-year-old Payne signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers.

The young defensive lineman went undrafted following the 2024 NFL Draft. Payne spent last preseason with the Miami Dolphins but did not make their 53-man roster or the practice squad.

After not making the team in Miami, Payne initially worked out with the Packers in September, but no deal came about.

The 6-foot-3, 301-pound defensive lineman began his college football career at Fresno State (2018-22). He played three years with the Bulldogs, racking up 35 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in 28 games.

Payne decided to take his talents to the University of Colorado for his last year of college football in 2023. The former Fresno State defender had 10 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble.

The now ex-Packers defender will look to latch on with a new team, with rookie minicamps starting soon across the league, and hopefully make his NFL debut sometime this upcoming season.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: