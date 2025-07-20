Packers Cut 2 Defenders Just Days Before Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers will open training camp on July 23, but that hasn't stopped the franchise from making a series of roster moves over the weekend.

With Green Bay allowed to carry up to 90 players on its training camp roster, keeping track of the number of additions and departures throughout the preseason can be a full-time job in its own right. Fortunately, there's some good news to enjoy along with a pair of cuts on the final weekend before training camps open across the league.

After a long, drawn-out process, the Packers and second-round pick Anthony Belton have agreed on a contract. That is the, albeit expected, good news coming out of Green Bay. The not-so-positive news involves a pair of recent draft picks who have been shown the door by the Packers before having the opportunity to prove their worth.

Packers Cut Ties 2 Defensive Linemen Ahead of Training Camp

The Packers released Cameron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera before the veterans report on July 22. Young, a former fourth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, and Jade Slivera, a former Las Vegas Raiders seventh-round pick who signed with Green Bay in January, will look for their next homes after never suiting up for a game as a member of the Packers.

Young appeared in 16 games for Seattle as a rookie, including one start, and recorded 18 total tackles. Unfortunately, a knee injury during the 2024 season limited the former Mississippi State Bulldogs standout to just one appearance last year, before the Seahawks ultimately released the defensive tackle.

Jade Silvera has nine career appearances with the Raiders to his credit and racked up 10 total tackles in those games. The former Arizona State Sun Devils and Miami Hurricanes standout was a member of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad in 2024.

Now that they have been released, these two veterans will be searching far and wide for their next home in the NFL. With opportunities dwindling as camps open, the sooner they can find another opportunity within the NFL, the better off they will be.

