Packers Could Now Miss the Boat on CB Free Agent Worth Adding

The Green Bay Packers let Nate Hobbs and Trevon Diggs leave in free agency. While that makes sense, given their performances, it left the team severely shorthanded at one of the most crucial defensive positions.

With no first-round pick, Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst might have a tough time getting an adequate replacement. And, with Keisean Nixon looking better as a special team player than in coverage, despite seeming to be more interested in playing the role he has less success in, that's a big priority.

With that in mind, the Packers should make a run at Martin Emerson Jr. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, he's going to visit the Houston Texans, and the Packers should strive to be next on that list as the 2022 third-round pick would fill a major need in this secondary, as it is currently constructed.

Martin Emerson Jr. is Worth the Gamble for the Packers

Emerson Jr. suffered a season-ending injury in training camp with the Browns ahead of the 2025 campaign. He had a down year in 2024, but his physical tools and athleticism made him a prime bounce-back candidate before that unfortunate situation torpedoed whatever chances he had of changing the narrative around his play.

Emerson broke out in year three, logging 80 total tackles (62 solo), three tackles for loss, five passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovered, playing and starting all 17 games for Jim Schwartz's defense. As a rookie, Pro Football Focus gave him a 72.5 grade, a 72.4 pass-rush grade, and a 75.1 coverage grade, so the potential to be a difference-maker on the back end is most definitely there.

Standing at 6'2" and weighing in at 201 pounds, Emerson is a big-bodied cornerback who can hold his own against larger and possibly stronger receivers. He has covered tight ends and running backs, lining up all over the field; in the box, in the slot, and outside. Of course, there are always risks when it comes to players coming off an Achilles tear, but he makes perfect sense on a one-year "prove it" contract.

The Packers have already made a strong addition to the position by signing former Los Angeles Chargers CB Benjamin St-Juste. That said, Green Bay gave up the 11th-most points per game last season (21.1) and hasn't had a true shutdown corner since prime Jaire Alexander. Emerson isn't a star, but he's just entering his physical prime at age 25.

Starting cornerbacks Carrington Valentine (5) and Keisean Nixon (7) combined to give up 12 passing touchdowns last season. That's not good enough, and even if Emerson doesn't start right away, he's coming off playing for an elite defense and should be able to climb the pecking order now that he's finally back to full strength.

Whether or not the Packers' front office agrees remains to be seen, but given the time of year and other options at their disposal, Emerson would check off a lot of boxes regarding the needs facing this secondary.

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