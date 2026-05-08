Packers could create terrifying duo around Micah Parsons with surprise trade target

The Green Bay Packers already have arguably the league's best defender in Micah Parsons coming off the edge. Still, there is reason to wonder if the franchise would be wise to add to the position after losing Rashan Gary in the 2026 offseason. It isn't just the loss of the accomplished veteran, but the understanding that Parsons is likely going to need time to ramp back up to speed in the 2026 season, coming off a serious injury.

For the Packers, this leaves you relying on Lukas Van Ness in a starting role, with a clear concern when it comes to your early-season pass rush. All of this creates an opportunity for Green Bay to consider a dynamic trade that would give the team an argument as having the league's best edge rushing duo.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has consistently been in trade rumors over the last few weeks as the New York Giants appear open to a change of scenery after an underwhelming 2025 season. After offering double-digit sacks in 2023, the defender has offered a combined 8.0 sacks the past two seasons.

Much of this could be pointed to the obvious dysfunction in New York and the fact that coaching has remained an area of concern. Green Bay offers incredible stability in this department and is clearly set up to get the most out of a player who has already proven himself capable of contributing at a star level off the edge.

Packers Have Obvious Trade Target to Take Early-Season Pressure Off Micah Parsons

Adding Thibodeaux changes the look of the Green Bay front in the fact that there is someone present aside from Parsons that teams will be forced to gameplan for. The young edge rusher is coming off a frustrating season, but would thrive with the chance to join Jonathan Gannon's young defense and start opposite Parsons.

It is fun to imagine what the duo might accomplish together when healthy and the heights they could help the Packers reach defensively. This makes it clear that it is a potential addition that Green Bay should at least explore after what has been an underwhelming 2026 offseason.

The most notable moves have been Green Bay players finding new landing spots and leaving the Packers behind. Making a blockbuster trade of this level ahead of the summer completely changes this perception and hands the Packers a chance to become one of the league's best pass-rushing teams.

For Thibodeaux, you're leaving an incredibly dysfunctional situation in New York and joining one of the league's historic franchises to play opposite arguably the best defender in the sport. There simply isn't a downside from either perspective, making it clear that the move should be explored in the coming weeks.

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