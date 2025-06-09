Packers All-In on Controversial Defender After Jaire Alexander Release

The Green Bay Packers are demanding league headlines early this week with the surprise release of star corner Jaire Alexander. Unable to find a trade and tired of all the injury setbacks, the team opted to give Alexander a fresh start and turn the page. Considering that the veteran is only twenty-eight, it is a risk for a starter with a ceiling as one of the league's best corners. However, it is hard to justify the rate Green Bay was paying when Alexander cannot consistently stay on the field and play at the expected level.

With this in mind, the team has officially turned the page and put Keisean Nixon in the spotlight as the team's best corner. This is a bit of a concern when you begin looking at the team's depth chart at the position. The Packers are a team built around the promise of quarterback Jordan Love, but they lack needed defensive depth. If Nixon is unable to live up to the new challenge, there is reason to wonder exactly what the ceiling might be for Green Bay in the 2025 season.

Packers Put Keisean Nixon in an Elevated Position with the Latest Move

It will ease concerns a bit, listening to Nixon speak this offseason on his current confidence levels and what the corner is doing to improve. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team explore adding to the position in free agency. There are a handful of potential impact veterans still searching for new landing spots that could provide the franchise with needed depth. Considering how young the position is, Green Bay would be wise to make at least one noteworthy move.

For Alexander, this serves as an opportunity to reset a once-promising career. Just when it appeared the corner was on his way to becoming one of the league's elite, injuries struck and haven't relented. It seems the most likely path for the former Packer is finding a new home with one of the league's top contenders.

Whether it is signing with the defending AFC champs or looking to be veteran leadership on a younger roster, the veteran will have no issues finding a new landing spot. Suitors are already lining up for who is now the top remaining free agent on the market.

