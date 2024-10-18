Packers Considering Big Special Teams Change Fans Have Begged for
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers fans have been spoiled by the great play of their young wide receiver core led by second-year wideout Jayden Reed. Reed had a great rookie season in 2023 (64 receptions for 793 yards and eight touchdowns) and hasn’t skipped a beat this season.
The former Michigan State star has recorded 27 receptions (34 targets) for 442 yards and three touchdowns in six games. The Packers know Reed is a big play machine and want to get him the ball by any means necessary.
In addition to his snaps on offense, the second-year receiver has been utilized on punt returns, which fans don’t exactly like.
As a rookie, Reed averaged 8.5 yards per return (11 returns). It has gone down slightly this season to 5.8 yards per return (four returns). Given his importance on offense, Packers fans don’t want to see Reed possibly get hurt on return duties.
On Thursday, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Reed’s special teams usage. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, LaFleur said they have thought about how they will use the second-year receiver.
The Green Bay head coach also said he’s not worried about Reed getting hurt and the young wideout tells them when he’s tired. Finally, LaFleur added that several players were practicing punt returns, but didn’t say if things would be different for Week 7.
If the Packers take Reed off punt returns, they could give the role full-time to veteran cornerback Keisean Nixon. Nixon is averaging 13.3 yards per punt return and 28 yards per kick return this season.
However, Nixon has played a career-high 87 percent of defensive snaps through the first six games. Therefore, LaFleur and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia must figure out who else they trust to take punt returns before Sunday.
