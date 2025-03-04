Packers Commit to Veteran as Longtime Starter With Big Signing Before FA Opens

After re-signing veteran linebacker Isaiah McDuffie to a two-year, $8 million deal on Monday, the Green Bay Packers have locked in another key member from last season’s squad heading into free agency.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Packers have re-signed veteran kicker Brandon McManus to a three-year, $15.3 million contract, which includes a $5 million signing bonus.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst was asked about the veteran, and he told reporters that they were working towards bringing McManus back.

McManus joined Green Bay in Week 7 after the Pack cut rookie kicker Brayden Narveson, who struggled kicking field goals from 40-plus yards out. Narveson was a perfect 16-of-16 on extra points, but from longer distances, he was 5-of-10.

After seeing the struggles of Anders Carlson in 2023, Green Bay knew they could not do the same thing in 2024, hence the addition of McManus. The 33-year-old kicker was outstanding and gave the Packers’ special unit a huge boost.

McManus made 20-of-21 field goals and 30-of-30 for extra points in 11 games with the Packers. He also was good from 40-plus yards away, making 6-of-7 field goals. He also converted a 26-yard field goal in the Packers' wild card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though he did not kick the full season, the 11-year veteran set a career-high with a 95.2 percent completion rate on field goals. McManus has made 82.2 percent of his field goals and 97.4 percent of his extra points during his career.

With McManus locked in for the next few years, Green Bay’s brass can now turn its attention to the other things on their offseason checklist, such as adding a veteran wide receiver and getting pass-rushing help on the defensive line.

