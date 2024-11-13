Packers Bringing in Coaching Help to Prepare for Week 11 Game vs. Bears
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are coming off their Week 10 bye and looking to get back into the win column on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
The last time we saw the Packers in action, they lost 24-14 at Lambeau Field in Week 9. It was a sour note to go into the bye on.
But hopefully Green Bay is well-rested and ready to face a Chicago squad that has lost its past three games.
For the Packers to get the win, they need the defense to apply pressure to rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and force him into mistakes. Green Bay has been one of the better defenses in the NFL with takeaways (19).
That said, the Packers will have another set of eyes to help them prepare for this weekend’s pivotal NFC North matchup against the Bears.
According to Zach Kruse of Packers Wire, head coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on “The Matt Schneidman Show” that former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh will be in Green Bay this week.
Kruse also highlighted that it's still a “fluid” situation as a consultant, but Saleh will be in town through Friday to help during Bears week.
It’s not shocking to see Saleh back in Green Bay as he joined the staff in an unofficial capacity late last month. Saleh was shockingly fired by the New York Jets after their 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.
