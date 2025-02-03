Packers Coach Seeking Promotion Turned Down by Yet Another Team
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Andy Stenavich wrapped up his sixth season with the team and third in his current role. Since the Packers’ season ended in the wild-card against the Philadelphia Eagles, Stenavich has received interest from various teams across the league.
Green Bay’s offensive coordinator was interviewed for the Chicago Bears head coach vacancy, the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job, and the Houston Texans offensive coordinator opening.
The 41-year-old coordinator struck out on the Bears’ job as Chicago hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Meanwhile, the Seahawks hired Klint Kubiak to replace Ryan Grubb.
With the Bears and Seahawks’ jobs off the table, Stenavich had one more chance to land an OC job with the Texans. However, the Texans passed on the Packers offensive coordinator.
On Monday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Houston is hiring Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley as their offensive coordinator. Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 reported last week that Stenavich was “emerging” as a candidate and was expected to interview for the role.
The fact that Stenavich did not get any of three jobs is quite alarming, given the success the Packers’ offense has had over the last two years.
This season, Green Bay was ranked eighth in scoring (27.1 points per game), fifth in rushing (146.8 yards per game), and 12th in passing (223.9 yards per game). However, what could be holding Stenavich back is his lack of play-calling. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur handles those duties.
That said, with the coaching hires slowly wrapping up across the NFL, Stenavich will likely be back on the sidelines in 2025 with LaFleur and Co. If Jordan Love and the rest of the offense can bounce next season, maybe Stenavich will be in high demand for OC vacancies.