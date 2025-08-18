Packers Coach Can’t Ignore Defender's Faults Any Longer

Green Bay Packers fans hoping that this would be the season the franchise takes a leap are less than enthused with camp and preseason results. Injuries have been a consistent theme along with sloppy play and endless mistakes. Still, Jordan Love is expected back for the start of the season, and it remains a talented core. All the pieces are in place for the Packers; the quarterback and defense can just take a meaningful step forward. Green Bay will be a January threat.

One offseason piece of this was the addition of Isaiah Simmons, who was viewed as a potential underrated addition. The defender first broke into the league with a healthy amount of hype based on his ability to play multiple positions. One slight problem with this was the fact that Simmons couldn't play any of them well. Simmons quickly became a frustration for the Arizona Cardinals, who had spent a top-8 pick on a player they expected to become a star.

The results were bad enough that the franchise quickly gave up, and Simmons landed with the New York Giants. Whether it is the struggles of the franchise or the more likely suspect, a lack of talent, the struggles continued. Opening the door for the defender to sign with the Packers in what was viewed as a potential bargain signing.

Packers Defender Isaiah Simmons Failing to Live up to Expectations

Green Bay signed the defender, believing that perhaps he simply needed the right opportunity and to play one position. That hasn't yielded the expected results with preseason games shining less than a flattering light on the current Packers. Simmons was beaten in coverage more than once and missed tackles that you must make even in preseason.

If this is a sneak preview of what lies ahead, it is fair to wonder if the Packers are going to keep Simmons on the roster for long. While the defender's spot isn't in jeopardy at this moment, the preseason results are raising a major red flag. One that has to be catching the attention of Green Bay decision-makers.

Simmons is going to need a strong finish to the year to leave reason to believe he can be the contributor the Packers believed they had added. The linebacker is giving every reason to doubt there is anything more than the obvious draft bust that he has appeared to be in each of his first two stops. Something Packers fans and coaches are taking note of as the regular season continues to grow closer.

