Packers Coach Admits He's Annoyed by Constant Primetime Games
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers have had the luxury of several games this season with a 1 p.m. ET /noon CT kickoff. Green Bay has had one other primetime game this season, heading into their Thanksgiving night matchup against the Miami Dolphins – Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
That said, Green Bay won’t have the same luck as their next four games, including tonight's matchup, which will be on Thursday, Sunday, or Monday Night Football. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich is not pleased with the slew of night games after having early kickoffs for most of the season.
“Noon. Every game should be played at noon. That’s what I believe. Toe meets leather at high noon, he said” (h/t Ryan Wood of USA TODAY).
The Packers offensive coordinator isn’t wrong in his thinking. Most fans like having early kickoffs as they still have most of their day available.
But when there’s a 4:25 or 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the anticipation of waiting for kickoff seems like it takes forever.
At the same time, having the primetime slot on SNF/MNF or Thanksgiving is good too as your team is the lone game everybody in the country is watching. This season, the Packers are 6-1 when the game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT, it's hard to deny those facts.
Their only loss during the noon CT window was against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, where they fell 31-29 at Lambeau Field. Nevertheless, Stenavich and the Packers hope that noon CT kickoff magic rubs off on them in tonight’s pivotal matchup against the Dolphins.
