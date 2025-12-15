Packers Clearly Don't Trust New Addition After 2nd Straight Inactive

Late last month, the Green Bay Packers saw defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt get carted off the field with a season-ending ankle injury in their Week 13 win over the Detroit Lions.

This was the last thing the Packers wanted to hear about Wyatt, as their defensive tackle depth was already at a premium following the Micah Parsons-Kenny Clark trade. That said, Green Bay made sure to bring in more depth immediately to add to their DT room.

First, they signed Jordon Riley off the New York Giants’ practice squad on December 3. Then, the Packers claimed Quinton Bohanna off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks a couple of days after. While they won’t fill the void left by Wyatt, it's the best Green Bay can do at this point in the year.

Green Bay didn’t waste any time getting Riley on the field, as he’s played a total of 30 defensive snaps in the Packers’ last two games. However, the same cannot be said for Bohanna.

Before kickoff against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Ken Ingalls mentioned that Bohanna and Nazir Stackhouse were both healthy inactives for the Packers.

Quinton Bohanna Still Waiting to Make Packers’ Debut After Another Healthy Scratch

Some fans were puzzled by this decision, especially given what Bohanna and Stackhouse can bring from a run-stopping department. The Packers’ defense fared well without Bohanna, as the Broncos only ran for 89 yards as a team.

However, if you’re in Bohanna’s shoes, it's concerning that Green Bay’s coaching staff doesn’t feel comfortable putting you in a game, let alone making you active. Before joining the Packers, Bohanna appeared in five games this season with the Seattle Seahawks.

He didn’t do much in those games, recording three total tackles and playing 10 percent of the defensive snaps. Looking at the Packers’ defensive tackle room following Wyatt’s injury, you could make the case that if Stackhouse isn’t playing, then Bohanna looks to be the next best option.

Coming out of college, the 6-foot-4, 355-pound defensive lineman was recognized for his power at his size as a nose tackle and ability to play the position in odd or even defensive fronts.

That said, the Packers feel that Riley is giving them a little bit more and better reps at the spot, which is a bigger indictment of Stackhouse, who the team has spent time developing. But it's not good for Bohanna’s outlook, as there are only so many games left in the season.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: