Packers Have Clear Advantage for 2025 as Offseason Dust Settles

The Green Bay Packers had a good season last year, finishing as the seventh seed in the NFC and giving a tough first-round game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

As a young team on the rise, they look like they are building in the right direction, as long as they keep together the main core of their team, including star quarterback Jordan Love and star defensive lineman Rashan Gary.

The Packers seem to have gone above and beyond in that regard, having the second-highest roster retention rate from last season, only behind the Denver Broncos.

Nearly all of the teams on the list were top teams last season, so the Packers are in good company. They retained all of their young talent and didn't get gutted in free agency like some other top teams, which means they have a fighting chance to make some noise in the NFC.

They also added more firepower in the draft with talented wide receiver Matthew Golden out of Texas, who some draft experts felt was the top receiver in the draft. The Packers loved him so much, they made him the first receiver the franchise drafted in the first round since 2002.

Along with keeping young talent and improving for next season, another added advantage of retaining most of the roster is depth. The team did add some players in free agency in Aaron Banks, a guard from the San Francisco 49ers, and Nate Hobbs, a cornerback from the Las Vegas Raiders.

By adding starters in free agency and the draft while keeping continuity from last year, the team has better depth in case of injuries or fatigue during games.

While roster retention doesn't always mean good things for the team next season, for the Packers, it certainly does. Since Love took over as quarterback, the team has been on the rise, so keeping the same players together to improve as a unit, whether on defense or offense, is significant.

As long as Matt LaFleur remains the head coach, the team should maintain continuity and continue to get better over time. It will only be a matter of time until the team's young talent starts to flourish, and the franchise is competing for Super Bowls once again.

