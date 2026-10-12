Packers choosing the high road despite clear chance to dunk on Ben Johnson's Bears

The Green Bay Packers blew out the Chicago Bears on Sunday, winning 31-7 and had every right to take a victory lap. Rival head coach Ben Johnson hasn't been shy about his distaste for the Packers; this dates all the way back to Johnson's opening presser when the head coach referenced enjoying beating Green Bay twice a year during his time as Detroit's offensive coordinator. The beef has built from there, with the Packers taking the high road while still embracing the rivalry.

After Sunday's beatdown, there was every reason to take a victory lap and return the disrespect. Instead, every quote that would emerge in postgame was simply celebrating the win and not taking the opportunity to dance on Chicago's grave. Head coach Matt LaFleur went so far as to redirect the line of questioning when given a direct chance to respond to the trash talk.

"Again, I have a hard time with that. That's a better question for them. Here's what I'll tell you. I think we all are moving in the same direction. And we all got each other's backs." Matt LaFleur

LaFleur yet again is choosing the high road and not playing into the bravado of Johnson. Sunday's win spoke for itself, and this is where the coach is content letting things lie and turning his focus to the season ahead. The wildest comment you can find from Green Bay players or coaches came from Zaire Franklin, and this was simply wishing the Bears would leave the Packers alone when it came to talking trash. A very tame response when you look back at the recent line of Chicago disrespect and realize how easy it would've been for any number of players or coaches to dunk on the hated rival.

Having so much poise and opting to focus on your own roster and what this means moving forward is the correct approach. Chicago is going to be matched up against the Packers again this season, and Green Bay has planted seeds of doubt about their ability, with no need to provide motivation.

Packers Choose the High Road as Matt LaFleur Continues to Ignore Chicago's Trash Talk

LaFleur is setting the tone for the rest of the roster when it comes to playing into Chicago's hands, and that has been clear. It would be shocking if the head coach didn't have a conversation with his roster about the approach they would take after any potential win or loss, when it comes to giving the Bears additional fuel.

Green Bay has owned Chicago for much of the last three decades, as Aaron Rodgers' tenure was defined by domination over the division rival. In the regular season, Green Bay has more than doubled Chicago's win total against them having 37 wins and leaving no question who the superior franchise has been for the lifetime of many fans.

With this in mind, it isn't a surprise that the Bears found a taste of success and turned this into a frustrating series of comments. Winning isn't something the team is yet accustomed to, while LaFleur understands that Green Bay's standard demands that results speak for themselves.