Packers' Chances to Win the NFC North Get Boost From Brutal Lions' Injury Update
By Jovan Alford
After coming up short against the Detroit Lions in Week 14, the Green Bay Packers picked up a huge road win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.
With the win, the Packers are still in control of the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race and keep themselves within distance for the NFC North crown. Green Bay sits at 10-4 and is two games behind the Lions for the first seed.
Detroit swept the two-game season series against Green Bay and has a record of 12-2 after having their 11-game losing streak snapped by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With that loss, the Lions still have control of their playoff destiny for the division and No. 1 seed in the NFC.
However, the latest injury news out of Detroit isn’t great news for the Lions, but it could benefit the Packers and Vikings.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Detroit veteran running back David Montgomery will be out indefinitely after suffering an MCL injury. The NFL insider reports Montgomery is undergoing additional testing on his knee and seeking a second opinion. However, the veteran running back could be out for the season.
The Lions have dominated the competition this season, thanks to an electrifying ground attack led by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Without Montgomery on the field, Detroit’s offense should still be able to put up points, but they might have to lean on QB Jared Goff more.
As for the Packers and their NFC North title hopes, they need a lot to happen. The oddsmakers don’t have much faith in Green Bay, which is considered a long shot at +120000 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit must lose their last three games, giving them a 12-5 record. Meanwhile, the Packers must win their last three games.
If Green Bay can do that, they will be 13-4 on the season. One of Green Bay’s remaining three games is against the Vikings. At the same time, Minnesota will play the Lions to end the season, which could have playoff ramifications.
It’s not an easy path for the Packers, but if they can get to the postseason and possibly face off against the Lions, they might beat them without Montgomery.
