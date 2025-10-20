Packers CBs' Lucky Break Coming One Week Too Late

After the Green Bay Packers' Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, one of the main talking points in Titletown has been the state of the cornerback room. Already disappointing CB Nate Hobbs had the worst game of the season, Keisean Nixon wasn't particularly effective, and Javon Bullard continues to not be very convincing in the slot. This brought up calls from Packers fans about the need to find an upgrade to the rotation before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

There hasn't been an indication that general Brian Gutekunst is looking to be aggressive on the trade market, but the Packers are Super Bowl contenders and should do everything they possibly can to maximize their chances. With two weeks until the deadline, the CB rotation is running out of time to prove their worth and earn the trust of the coaching staff and the fanbase before the second half of the season.

The next two games, however, provide an excellent rebound opportunity. Back-to-back games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers give the Packers' CB room as good of a chance as any to bounce back, especially after the latest news out of Carolina.

Packers CBs Have 2 Weeks to Save Their Jobs

The Panthers will likely be without starting QB Bryce Young against the Packers on Nov. 4. Carolina's QB1 suffered an high ankle sprain on Sunday and will miss their Week 8 clash against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Even though Young has yet to be ruled out for the Packers game, Pelissero added in his post that the absence could be longer.

This means that the Panthers, who already have a bottom-ten passing offense, and a bottom-five unit in net yards per passing attempt, will start veteran gunslinger Andy Dalton under center. They don't have another elite pass-catcher besides rookie Tetairoa McMillan, and the Packers should have a relatively favorable matchup trying to slow him down with the 38-year-old Dalton throwing him the ball.

Unfortunately for the likes of Hobbs and Bullard, however, this matchup may be too little too late. The trade deadline is only two days after the Panthers clash, and the front office could already have made its decision to bring in more depth and quality to the CB room. Plans can change, but a two-day window isn't exactly enough time to reasses the situation.

Perhaps, a big game against ex-Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers in Week 8 could be what will save their starting jobs, giving Packers fans another reason to tune in during primetime on Sunday.

