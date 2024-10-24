Packers Castoff Unsurprisingly Lands With Bears as Week 11 Matchup Nears
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are 5-2 as we are quickly approaching the halfway point of the season. Despite the strong start, the Packers are third in the NFC North. One of the strongest divisions in NFL history, the NFC North is going to be a bloodbath this season.
In the last nine weeks of the season, the Packers will play their division rivals five times. Those games will be a huge determining factor in who wins the division, who makes the postseason, and who will watch from their couches.
The Packers have had a massive edge over the Chicago Bears over the last decade, only losing twice in that span. With the addition of Caleb Williams, the Bears are desperately trying to change their fortunes.
One thing they have consistently done over the last couple of years to break their bad luck is to sign former Packers players. On Thursday, they continued that trend. Bears insider Brad Biggs reported that Chicago was signing TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad.
NFL News: Bears Sign Former Packer TE Joel Wilson
Wilson was first signed to the Packers practice squad in November 2023. After the season, the undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan signed a reserve/future contract. Before the 2024 season started, he was released after failing to make the active roster.
The 24-year-old tight end signed with the New York Giants practice squad but was released immediately after. The 6-foot-4 playmaker previously spent time with the Saints and the Bills' practice squads, but hasn't been able to establish his NFL career. He has yet to make his professional debut and whether he gets that chance in Chicago remains to be seen.
More Packers news and rumors: