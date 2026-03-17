Beyond their own successes, one of the more entertaining storylines for Green Bay Packers fans in the NFC North was the 2025 downfall of the Minnesota Vikings. Watching their former quarterback, Sam Darnold, win a Super Bowl while they fell into the division basement was a special kind of amusing for Packer fans. The biggest factor in this fall was opting to go with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, who, to put it simply, wasn't ready for the moment and consistently played overwhelmed.

It seems that even the Vikings are facing the reality that McCarthy isn't likely to be a long-term fit with the franchise, as they added competition for McCarthy in the form of Kyler Murray. It is a move that SI's Albert Breer touched on, giving insight that makes it clear McCarthy appears to be on borrowed time, with Murray hoped to be a long-term answer.

""And while Murray still has to win the job from McCarthy, what O’Connell said to Murray did stick with him—that he was the one guy on the market that they could see as a potential longer-range answer, rather than a one-year Band-Aid. The idea of growing with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Christian Darrisaw and O’Connell and his staff was already wildly attractive to begin with. The chance to, perhaps, put down roots only made it more so."" Albert Breer

The Vikings like Murray since he is an option that could be around for multiple years. This is bad news for McCarthy and speaks to an organization that doesn't appear to believe the signal caller will find a way back into the starting lineup. McCarthy has to be considered a heavy underdog in the quarterback competition and appears to be a bust of a draft pick for Minnesota.

Packers Fans Can't Help but Continue to Appreciate Minnesota's Quarterback Dysfunction

Murray has previously been considered a borderline top-ten quarterback when playing at his best. This has been a rarity in recent seasons, with underwhelming play and injuries leading to the signal caller's breakup with the Arizona Cardinals. Now, Murray will be competing with a quarterback who only offered 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in the 2025 season.

Packer fans can't help but be a little annoyed that they appear to be losing the chance to face the quarterback twice each season. Having the easy win penciled in on the Green Bay schedule is something to look forward to against a previously difficult division rival.

Still, seeing McCarthy labeled as a draft bust and the Vikings scrambling for answers is great news for Green Bay and their standing in the NFC North. No question the Packers have every reason to appreciate Jordan Love even more so and the stability that the talented quarterback brings. If fans ever doubt this, look to Minnesota and consider the current mess the franchise is embracing in an attempt to find an answer.

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