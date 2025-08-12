Packers Can't Give Up on Quiet Rookie at Camp Just Yet

The Green Bay Packers have been on a draft hot streak in recent years, with general manager Brian Gutekunst consistently finding contributors in every round.

Rashan Gary and Jordan Love headline the first-round hits, anchoring each side of the ball. They carry the highest cap hits on the team in 2025.

The second round has produced key playmakers like Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Elgton Jenkins, and Javon Bullard. Third-rounders Tucker Kraft and Sean Rhyan have carved out roles, while fourth-round gems Romeo Doubs and Zach Tom are integral starters.

Even Day 3 has delivered. Rasheed Walker, a seventh-rounder, is locked in at left tackle. Kingsley Enagbare, Dontayvion Wicks, Carrington Valentine, and Isaiah McDuffie have all become reliable contributors.

This year, the Packers hope to keep that streak alive with another crop of late-round picks. Fifth-rounder Collin Oliver is one of them.

Oliver brings versatility as a defensive end—capable of lining up with his hand in the dirt or standing up as a 3-4 edge rusher. New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s aggressive, creative style makes that flexibility especially valuable. Oliver’s speed and quickness can offset his less-than-ideal size and give him a path to playing time.

The problem is time is slipping away.

Oliver hasn’t taken a single snap in training camp. He’s been stuck on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with a hamstring injury since camp opened. It’s a frustrating setback after already losing most of his final season at Oklahoma State to a foot injury.

He’s doing light side work, but hasn’t been close to full team participation. And in a defensive end room that’s already stacked—Gary and Lukas Van Ness as starters, Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox in reserve, plus Arron Mosby and rookie Barryn Sorrell pushing for spots—every missed rep makes his climb steeper.

Cutting a rookie fifth-rounder is unlikely, but Oliver needs to show something soon. The Packers can stash him on PUP to start the season, which would buy him at least four extra weeks in the regular season. After that, they’d have a three-week window to activate him, a time he must use to prove his value and learn the system.

The Packers drafted Oliver with a specific vision in mind: a high-motor, position-flexible pass rusher who could become a rotational pass rusher and special teams contributor. They can’t let that vision slip away before he’s even taken a practice rep. The clock is ticking—Oliver needs to get on the field before opportunity runs out.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: