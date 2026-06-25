Packers cannot leave one roster flaw to chance before training camp

The Green Bay Packers were given a bit of a scare in minicamp with rookie kicker Trey Smack missing a short-yardage kick that served as a reminder of the unknown. If Smack were an established veteran, the miss would've been written off as a meaningless summer rep that didn't carry any true concern. However, this isn't the case with Brandon McManus being cut earlier in the offseason and the team lacking any clear fallback option heading into training camp.

With a month remaining before the 2026 season truly begins, the franchise would be wise to solve this issue. This doesn't mean you don't give Smack a clear inside track to being the team's top scorer. Rather, it is looking at the reality of approaching a training camp without a fallback option if things were to fall apart for Smack.

The only other kicker currently rostered is Lucas Havrisik, who has been with the organization as a reserve option. The veteran has little more experience than Smack, leaving every reason for the Packers to bring in a wildcard to push the rookie.

Signing Younghoe Koo would be one clear option as the free agent had a great run with the Atlanta Falcons. This isn't being done with the expectation of replacing Smack but pushing the rookie and avoiding a potential weakness.

Packers Cannot Afford to go Into Training Camp without Kicking Insurance

While it might seem harsh to put Smack under pressure in the summer, it is the reality of the position. If the rookie cannot handle being under the microscope during training camp, what will happen in a potential playoff run or in a game-winning moment? Being able to perform under pressure is the reality of the position, and Green Bay needs to make sure they are trusting the right answer.

If things go according to plan, no matter who you bring in, Smack locks down the starting job and bolsters both his own confidence and that of the fanbase. If things were to go sideways in camp or the preseason, you have another wildcard option that could serve as a viable starting option.

Green Bay has plenty of time to answer this question, with just over a month remaining until training camp begins. This should be spent looking for cheap depth, with this including another kicking option that can push the rookie. Seeing how Smack responds to a bit of pressure will be telling of the season ahead.