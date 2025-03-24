Packers Bring Back Lesser-Known Player Who Suited Up in 16 Games Last Season

Late last week, the Green Bay Packers made a small roster move that went under the radar to wrap up the second week of NFL free agency. According to Aaron Nagler, offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort is back as an exclusive rights free agent.

For those who might not know, an exclusive rights free agent is a player who has accrued two or less seasons and their contract has expired. Once a team tenders an ERFA, which the Packers did in this case, that player can only sign with that team.

OT Kadeem Telfort is back as an ERFA according to the transaction wire. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 21, 2025

The 26-year-old tackle was one of Green Bay's six exclusive rights free agents this offseason. The former UAB offensive lineman joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Telfort did not appear in any games during his rookie season, as he was on Green Bay’s practice squad. However, the 6-foot-7 offensive lineman would play in 16 games in 2024, splitting time on offense and special teams.

The former UDFA played 23 offensive and 79 special teams snaps. Telfort saw extended playing time in the Packers’ wild card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The young tackle played 39 offensive snaps for veteran Elgton Jenkins, who suffered a shoulder injury in the opening quarter.

According to PFF, Telfort’s advanced stats weren’t spectacular as he had a 42.7 pass block and a 59.2 run block grade. However, in Telfort’s defense, the Eagles' defensive line was good and he did not play much in the regular season.

When you look at Telfort’s grades from the preseason, the Packers might have something to work with. The former UAB offensive lineman had a 69.9 pass block (88th among 181 qualified guards) and a 54.0 run block grade (132nd) in 108 offensive snaps.

Heading into minicamp and training camp, the Packers hope Telfort can take another leap in his development. With Andre Dillard still an unrestricted free agent, there’s an opportunity for Telfort to be that swing tackle on the offensive line.

