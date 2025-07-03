Packers' Breakout Candidate Can't Afford to Slack Off Before Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers still have a few weeks before the grind officially begins—training camp kicks off on July 23—which means players are in that final stretch of offseason prep. It’s the calm before the storm, but that doesn’t mean anyone can afford to get too cozy.

One of the position groups that’s gotten a facelift this offseason is the wide receiver room.

Sure, the Packers are bringing back the usual suspects: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, and Bo Melton. But don’t let the familiar faces fool you—there’s been enough shake-up to send ripples through the depth chart.

Watson is still working his way back from an ACL tear late last season. That uncertainty opened the door for Green Bay to get busy.

They kicked things off by bringing in Mecole Hardman—a seasoned vet with wheels and three Super Bowl rings in his luggage. He’s not going to be the alpha in the room, but he adds much-needed speed and special teams juice.

Green Bay then made history by selecting a wide receiver in the first round for the first time in franchise history (kidding. It only felt that way).

Matthew Golden isn’t just fast; he’s polished and dangerous. If all goes according to plan, he’ll be taking real snaps from the jump and could quickly ascend to WR1.

And let’s not forget third-round pick Savion Williams. He’s built like a tight end, moves like a receiver, and adds even more heat to a crowded room.

Which brings us to Dontayvion Wicks.

Wicks was trending toward breakout territory, and for good reason. He’s the best route-runner in the building and has a knack for shaking defenders out of their cleats. His separation game is silky. But his hands have been spotty at best, leading the team in drops with nine.

That’s something you can’t afford if you’re trying to hold onto your spot in a deep rotation. With Doubs, Reed, and now Golden likely ahead of him, Wicks is going to have to fight tooth and nail just to stay in the top four.

This is the time to dial it in. He should be living on the JUGS machine like it’s his second home.

Wicks has breakout potential written all over him. Packers fans would love to see him follow in Davante Adams’ footsteps—a raw route-runner who sharpened his craft and climbed the ladder. But that only happens with work, not wishful thinking.

No time to coast. Training camp's right around the corner, and if Wicks wants to make the leap, he better show up with sticky hands and something to prove.

