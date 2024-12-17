Packers Break Some Bad News on Big Injury to Begin Week 16
Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers went to Seattle and dominated the Seattle Seahawks 30-13. Unfortunately, linebacker Quay Walker exited the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return, leaving fans worried about his health.
On Tuesday, head coach Matt LaFleur provided an update on Walker's health. LaFleur told reporters, "It’s more of a week-to-week type deal.”, according to Matt Schneidman of the Athletic.
Packers News: Quay Walker is week-to-week with an ankle injury
Veteran linebacker Eric Wilson filled in nicely for Walker after he left the game on Sunday. Wilson ended up being the cause of the interception Geno Smith threw to Carrington Valentine on the same possession that Walker got hurt.
Besides forcing that turnover, Wilson was pretty quiet, only totaling two tackles (one solo and one assist). Despite that, if Walker is unable to play this week, that won't be a difference between a win and a loss.
This week, the Packers play the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The Saints aren't a great football team this season and shouldn't pose much of a challenge to the Packers.
Making sure Walker is healthy for the following week is way more important. After the Saints, the Packers have a division showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
Currently, two games separate the Packers and Vikings, with Minnesota already holding a victory over Green Bay. For the Packers to pass the Vikings in the standings, they'll need to beat Minnesota in two weeks and get some help.
Walker using this week to recover against a weaker Saints team should certainly help the Packers' chances of slowing down Minnesota's high-powered offense and defeating them.
