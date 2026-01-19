Packers' Brandon McManus Stink Only Getting Worse as Playoffs Go On

The Green Bay Packers have a decision to make during the 2026 offseason, with Brandon McManus giving the franchise every reason to move on after a playoff meltdown. While the veteran remains under contract for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, the Packers have an out in his deal that would allow them to cut McManus and only pay a $3 million dead cap hit. With this in mind, McManus is on the thinnest of ice, and that was highlighted by a weekend of clutch kicking in the divisional round. One that has Green Bay fans all too ready to turn the page on McManus.

Packer Report's Andy Herman highlighted this fact, noting that "Postseason kicking in Chicago: Brandon McManus: 3/6 All other kickers: 9/9." If anything, kickers were facing far more inclement weather in the divisional round than McManus faced a week before and still cost Green Bay a chance to advance.

Even Harrison Mevis, who bounced around the league and was a late-season pickup joining Los Angeles in November, was able to deliver in Chicago, hitting each of his two attempts, including a walk-off game-winner in overtime. This only reinforces the disadvantage that McManus presented the Packers in what was a complete collapse by Green Bay.

Packers Have No Choice but to Cut Brandon McManus After Impressive Divisional Round

If the Packers were weighing the benefits of keeping McManus, Sunday's games served as a clear answer. There isn't anything the kicker can do in the next 10 months to prove he can be trusted. The veteran can hit every single kick in the 2026 regular season, and the playoff collapse is still going to be on the minds of Green Bay fans. An understandable scar that won't go away and should signal the exit of McManus.

The kicking market is ever-changing, and Los Angeles finding a gem in Mevis in the middle of the season proves that the Packers can recover. Pivoting away from a failing piece is the only decision that Green Bay can make if they're serious about retooling after an epic playoff collapse. One that demands several changes, with parting ways with McManus being at the top of the list.

Keeping a player who cost you a playoff win would be a losing mentality that leaves fans every reason for concern heading into the 2026 season. If there were any doubts of this, the kicking performance in inclement weather in the divisional round is Green Bay's answer and should decide the future of McManus.

