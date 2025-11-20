Packers' Brandon McManus Hopes Are Up Again After Thursday

The Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 but like most of the season, one of the biggest storylines has nothing to do with their opponent. The Packers’ kicking situation has been up in the air through most of the season as Brandon McManus has struggled with a quad injury and Lucas Havrisik has waited in the shadows.

Recently, the Packers have seen McManus log a full practice week only to not play in the Week 11 win over the Giants. Havrisik took his place but shanked a pair of extra points, only to leave the Packers back at square one and hoping that McManus is healthy enough to kick against the Vikings.

McManus took a step toward that goal after logging a full practice on Wednesday and head coach Matt LaFleur told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette that he “had a really good day.” With McManus scheduled to kick again on Thursday, he seems to be trending in the right direction, which should get his hopes up ahead of Sunday’s game.

Packers Should Be Cautiously Optimistic After Brandon McManus Logs Full Practice

LaFleur has remained loyal to McManus throughout the kicking dilemma, citing his track record as a veteran kicker in the NFL. That decision has come under fire as McManus has made just 4-of-8 field goals, including 1-of-5 from beyond 40 yards, since returning from injury in Week 8. But Havrisik did nothing to wrestle the job away from him after his performance against the Giants, drawing his head coach’s ire after the game.

While it was clear that McManus would get his job back whenever he was healthy enough to return, LaFleur also labeled it as a “day-by-day” situation. That designation makes it a mystery as to who the Packers will trot out to kick on any given week and gives some rationale behind the Packers’ rare decision to carry two kickers on the active roster.

At this point, fans are torn on what the right answer is. While McManus may be the best option based on his career and the Packers' history at the position, his recent performance suggests they’d be better off sending him to IR and getting him healthy for the stretch run. While Havrisik performed well initially in his absence, including a franchise-record 61-yard field goal, his struggles on Sunday show he may be just as volatile.

In a tight playoff race, the Packers may rather have McManus out there even if he’s struggling. This makes a full practice a positive development and something that could bolster their chase for a playoff spot against the Vikings on Sunday.

