Packers Make Big Mistake With Latest Projected Trade of Unexpected Standout
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have won four straight and are in a great spot with a 6-2 record heading into the last game week before the NFL trade deadline. With November 5 right around the corner, trade speculations are in full swing.
Considering how deep and talented the Packers roster is, it's unclear whether GM Brian Gutekunst would make a move at the deadline. However, there will certainly be discussions, both surrounding the Packers and other players.
One of those players who will get some attention in the trade market is Malik Willis. The backup quarterback has done an excellent job in Jordan Love's absence and has proven himself to be a quality QB2 option. His age and upside will be intriguing to QB-needy teams who are looking for a long-term solution under center.
The team that comes to mind is the Cleveland Browns. After the disastrous Deshaun Watson experiment came to an end when he suffered a season-ending injury, the Browns will likely look at other options at quarterback. Jameis Winston has filled in admirably so far, but he is obviously not the solution beyond this season.
That's where a trade for Willis comes in. The Browns would potentially be willing to send a fifth-round pick to Green Bay to acquire Willis and take a closer look at him.
On paper, this is a win for the Packers. Trading a player you acquired for a seventh-round pick only a few months ago for a fifth-round pick seems like good business. In reality, however, it would be a big mistake for the Packers.
After leaving the game early in Week 8, Jordan Love is likely to play against the Lions. However, in the ultra-competitive NFC North, Green Bay can't leave anything to chance. If Love misses any more games, you need a reliable signal-caller to keep you afloat during the regular season. Willis has proven that he can be that, and there is no guarantee that another QB could do the same.