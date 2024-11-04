Packers Announce Big Injury News on Playmaker as Bye Week Begins
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers’ offense got hit hard by the injury bug a few weeks ago as second-year tight end Luke Musgrave was placed on injured reserve. Musgrave suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.
The former second-round pick had five receptions (seven targets) for 22 yards before he got sidelined by the injury. The 24-year-old tight end had a solid rookie season in 2023, posting 34 receptions (46 targets) for 352 yards and a touchdown.
Musgrave only played in 11 games during his rookie season thanks to a significant abdominal injury, landing him on injured reserve.
With the young tight end making his second stint on injured reserve in his career, the Packers hoped Musgrave could return sometime this season. His fellow draft classmate, Tucker Kraft has played well in his absence, but having two quality tight ends is better than one.
On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur gave a positive update on Musgrave, which should excite Packers fans.
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, LaFleur confirmed Musgrave underwent ankle surgery and there’s still a chance he could return this season.
With Musgrave not being placed on season-ending IR, the first chance he could get activated is on Nov. 17 – a week after the Packers’ Week 10 bye. The Packers are scheduled to play the Chicago Bears in Week 11.
Based on LaFleur’s update, it's probably unlikely that we will see Musgrave after the bye. But it’s good to hear that he could return. The Packers can use all the extra reinforcements down the stretch.
More Packers news and analysis: