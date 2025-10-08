Packers Begin Week 6 with Disappointment on Injured Rookie

The Green Bay Packers have had a lot go their way in the first four games of the season, but one thing they’re waiting on is more contributions from their rookie class. Matthew Golden has had his ups and downs as the Packers’ first-round pick, and nobody else has made a major impact through the quarter mark of their rookie year.

This group includes second-round pick Anthony Belton. The mammoth offensive tackle flashed upside during the preseason, but he also brought mind-numbing penalties that have kept him from making a real impact.

The latest chapter in Belton’s frustrating campaign is an ankle injury that was suffered during practice before the Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Although he had a week off to help solve the problem, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave a one-word answer to whether he was ready to return from the injury ahead of Sunday’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“No.” LaFleur said via The Leap’s Jason B. Hirschhorn.

LaFleur’s update could be rooted in frustration. The Packers took Belton in the second round of April’s draft to enhance their offensive line depth, but Belton hasn’t shown that he’s ready to play. The 24-year-old was extremely undisciplined with eight penalties – including five in a game against the Indianapolis Colts – during the preseason and while he’s cut that number down to one in his first three games as a pro, he’s posted an overall grade of 51.0 according to Pro Football Focus.

This could also be a refined approach by the Packers’ training staff. Green Bay put the pedal to the floor at the beginning of the year, including a knee injury sustained by Tucker Kraft in practice last month. But after Zach Tom lasted just one play in the Week 3 loss in his return from an oblique injury, LaFleur stressed a need to learn from that mistake going forward.

“I would say if a guy plays one play…we’ve got to have some discussions about [it],” LaFleur said on Sept. 21. “Like, we can’t allow that to happen, you know? Just…it’s disappointing when he plays one play.”

The Packers have also been conservative with Tom and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt with the latter still yet to return from a knee injury he suffered against the Browns. With LaFleur also mentioning that Tom’s status is still up in the air for the game against the Bengals, Belton’s status is suddenly a major concern and could be the latest frustrating development in his rookie season.

