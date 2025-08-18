Packers Become Latest Team to Cut Undrafted Rookie This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers are nearing final roster cuts with the final preseason game quickly approaching. It hasn't been an incredibly reassuring camp and preseason as injuries and sloppy play have defined the last weeks. Still, the needed talent is in place, and the most important pieces are expected to return before Week 1 kicks off. With this in mind, it doesn't come as a surprise that roster cuts have already begun, with the Packers parting ways with rookie Garnett Hollis.

Packers released Garnett Hollis and waived/injured Keith Randolph. https://t.co/BwOVvzS0zM — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 18, 2025

Packers Begin Roster Cuts Parting Ways with Rookie Corner Garnett Hollis

Hollis is a rookie corner who went undrafted out of West Virginia before signing with the Titans as a potential depth option. It took the franchise less than a week to decide it wasn't a fit and part ways with the young defender. This set up the Packers' signing of Hollis at the end of July as a potential surprise depth option. Preseason and camp have made it clear that this wasn't a fit, and there was zero reason to continue to carry the rookie on the roster.

While it is a difficult setback for a young player, it is the reality of the business. Hollis simply didn't show enough to earn a roster spot or to believe he is even worth a look as a practice squad option. Perhaps the most obvious proof of this is how the corner's first landing spot played out.

The Titans needed less than a week to decide the corner wasn't going to be a fit on a mess of a roster. If you're unable to find a way to stick with the Titans, it seems unlikely your NFL career is going to continue. The franchise is leaving all of its hopes on believing Cam Ward can be a franchise quarterback capable of elevating subpar talent and pushing the team into relevance.

Hollis had his best chance of making a team with the franchise and quickly fumbled this opportunity away. For the Packers, it doesn't come as a surprise that it followed the same script. Green Bay is a far more talented roster that is looking to make a deep playoff push.

While Hollis would just be a depth piece within this, the rookie didn't meet the Packers' standards to compete for a role. Turning the page now, ahead of final cuts, is a wise decision and saves an obvious decision for a player who had zero chance of making this roster.

