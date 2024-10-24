Packers Ballhawk Now in Danger of Missing Week 8 Game With Injury
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers will try to extend their winning streak to four games on Sunday as they travel to the Sunshine State to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.
The Packers have been playing solid football on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. Green Bay leads the NFL in takeaways (17) and has the 10th-ranked scoring defense (20.4 points per game).
However, the Packers’ defense might be missing one of their key depth pieces in the secondary for Sunday’s contest.
Packers News: Green Bay CB Corey Ballentine Still Not Practicing
According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, veteran cornerback Corey Ballentine did not practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury. However, the Packers reporter said linebacker Quay Walker, Elgton Jenkins, and Josh Myers were back at practice.
The veteran cornerback popped up on Green Bay’s injury report on Wednesday with a DNP tag. According to Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the 28-year-old cornerback was doing various conditioning drills during the media access period.
Ballentine has four combined tackles in seven games this season. The veteran defender has played 61 percent of special teams and only 10 percent of defensive snaps in 2024.
The 28-year-old cornerback has spent the last three years in Green Bay after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Ballentine will have one more practice on Friday to show the coaches he can play on Sunday.
