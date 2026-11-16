For the past couple of years, special teams have been a headache for the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, the years go by, but Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff still haven't been able to fix what clearly must be addressed.

While special teams weren't the reason why the Minnesota Vikings blew them out, Trey Smack's inconsistency and struggles have officially become a problem. He hasn't cost them a game yet, but it's just a matter of time before he does.

The rookie kicker was a talking point for all the wrong reasons again, missing a 53-yard field goal after two solid outings. As such, there's just no way to justify keeping him on the roster for a day longer: It's time to cut him loose.

The Green Bay Packers should replace Trey Smack during the bye week

Smack's 53-yarder went far right, and while LaFleur claimed that he was still confident in the rookie kicker, keeping him could be a season-defining mistake. There are no do-overs in the playoffs, and we've seen how this story usually unfolds.

Smack has now missed five field goals and three PATs, and he simply doesn't seem to have the mental fortitude or the kicking range to be the Green Bay Packers' placekicker. There's just no way to sugarcoat it.

The Packers wasted multiple opportunities to replace him earlier in the season, and the free-agent pool isn't particularly impressive at this point in the campaign, but it's hard to believe they would do worse than the rookie.

This team is 6-4 and has now lost three divisional games, so the margin for error is nearly zero. Add a terrible offensive line and a non-existent running game to the mix, and they will need every single point down the stretch.

It's infuriating to watch this team struggle with the same problems year in and year out; they just can't seem to learn from their mistakes. Brian Gutekunst didn't address the most obvious roster needs, and wasting a draft pick on Smack only looks worse now.

This team has plenty of soul-searching to do after this terrible loss to Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings. The players need to get some rest ahead of the second half of the season, but the front office and coaching staff must work overtime to get the team back on track, and that might be impossible to do with Smack holding them back every week.