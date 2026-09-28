Packers are heading in the right direction by signing former SB Champ Mekhi Becton

Everyone knows the Green Bay Packers have an offensive line problem, and it's not going to get better without taking some swings. That's why the Packers signed former Super Bowl champion and veteran offensive lineman Mekhi Becton on Monday.

The 27-year-old has played with three different teams in six years after being drafted 11th overall by the New York Jets in 2020. By this point in his career, Becton has played every position on the line besides Center at the NFL level, helping to bolster a Super Bowl-caliber line in 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles. That gives him flexibility to fill gaps on a Packers line that's suffering through injuries and, honestly, wasn't that talented to begin with.

Becton was reportedly just cleared to return after dealing with a lingering labrum injury that hampered him in his lone season with the Los Angeles Chargers last year. He was an unrestricted free agent as he nursed his injury and sought an opportunity to start for a team with real aspirations.

There aren't too many true upside swings available when trying to revitalize an offensive line during the season, but Becton offers a rare yet significant opportunity for the Packers to bring a veteran leader to a line that's getting demolished by inexperience to start the year.

Mekhi Becton brings Green Bay a presence that the Packers' young offensive line must adhere to.

It hasn't been an easy road through the NFL for Becton, who has been heavily scrutinized over the years for conditioning and work ethic. Yet along the way, he managed to find his footing and reach the mountaintop with Philadelphia despite two stints with admittedly dysfunctional franchises, the Jets and Chargers.

In Green Bay, there's a different set of expectations for Becton. He's no longer the unproven young player trying to make a name for himself — he's a legit replacement-level starter with upside to be much stronger than that. Before his injury-riddled 2025 campaign, he posted a 70.8 PFF grade with Philly, serving as a solid starter from the right guard position.

If the Packers' coaching staff can keep him engaged and have him embrace his new role as a leader for this group, we could see a whole new version of Becton unlocked in Green Bay. It's hard to even say which position he'll play, as the Packers started backups at left guard and right tackle in Game 3 versus the Falcons, in which they tallied just 17 rushing yards behind an abysmal line.

The Packers will gladly take anything Becton can give them at this point, because we're in desperation hours for a team that genuinely thought it would be on track to regain the NFC North title this year. Their vision is not out of reach, but based on how they've looked this far, it might take a miracle to make that a reality. Maybe Becton's signing is the first domino to fall in that process.