Packers are continuing to ignore perfect Malik Willis replacement

When the Green Bay Packers parted ways with Malik Willis, pundits were quick to point to Anthony Richardson as a clear replacement. The Indianapolis Colts have moved on with Daniel Jones as the starter and Riley Leonard as a viable backup option. Even after the Packers opted to sign Tyrod Taylor, there is still incredible value in bringing in Richardson as a potential weapon and obvious development project.

Taylor is an aging veteran who is 36 and has dealt with a number of notable injuries over the last three seasons despite often being in a reserve role. Players rarely get healthier as they age, and Green Bay's current third option is either an undrafted rookie signing or Kyle McCord. Neither player inspires much confidence, making it clear that the door should remain open for a potential Richardson trade.

There are a lot of similarities between Richardson and Willis, with both having a cannon, but dealing with accuracy concerns and having elite rushing ability. Matt LaFleur has already proven that a quarterback of this type can develop and thrive within his offensive system as a backup. Things went so well for Willis that the signal caller is now getting a chance at leading his own team with the Miami Dolphins.

Packers Shouldn't Hesitate to Bring in Anthony Richardson Despite Tyrod Taylor Addition

Bringing in Richardson not only takes the pressure off Taylor if injury strikes, but you have the best of both worlds. Taylor can be a needed veteran presence to help both Love and Richardson, while the younger backup is able to step into a lesser role and develop outside of Indy. Green Bay could also explore having specific packages that utilize the incredible physicality of the current Colts backup.

No question, there really isn't a downside to the possible addition with Taylor not having a resume that is going to make waves if another player is added to the position. This hands the Packers the needed depth and pushes their current third options into practice squad territory.

Green Bay needs to be exploring every possible angle to get better, and this is a cheap move that comes without much risk. Even if Richardson doesn't follow the same path as Willis, the worst that can happen is you're out a late-round draft pick, and the signal caller is no better option than Taylor.

However, considering Green Bay's track record, this shouldn't be the expectation with the Packers getting the most out of the position in recent years. Richardson shouldn't be any different with the Packers having the coaching staff to turn the draft bust into a viable backup option and possible rushing weapon. There simply isn't a downside to adding such a talented player who would clearly benefit from a change of scenery.