Packers Announce Big Jordan Love News Before Thanksgiving Game
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers and starting quarterback Jordan Love are coming off a good win on Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers. Love and the Pack crushed the 49ers, 38-10, behind a three-touchdown performance by star running back Josh Jacobs.
As for Love, he finally played a clean game from under center, completing 13-of-23 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. The former first-round pick has brought renewed energy to the offense and franchise since being named the full-time starter last season.
On Monday, the 26-year-old quarterback received a prestigious nomination ahead of Green Bay’s Thanksgiving night showdown against the Miami Dolphins.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Love was named the Packers’ nominee for the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Each team in the NFL nominates a player for the award, which honors Art Rooney Sr., who is the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Over the last three years, veteran running back Aaron Jones has been the Packers’ nominee.
However, with Jones now in Minnesota, Love takes the mantle as Green Bay’s nominee. The award “recognizes individuals around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship.”
The winner will be named during the NFL honors in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX. Love has been an excellent player since the Packers drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
At the same time, the young quarterback has been a better leader on and off the field. Packers fans would love to see Love win the award and the team play in the Super Bowl against the best team in the AFC.
More Packers news and analysis: