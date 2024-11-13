Packers Announce Big Jordan Love Injury News Following Bye Week
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are coming out of their bye week with a 6-3 record for their crucial final eight games of the season. In the highly competitive NFC North, the Packers need to hit the gas pedal the way they did towards the end of last season to secure a postseason spot.
To do that, they will need Jordan Love fully healthy and ready to go. On Wednesday, the team made a big announcement that will make Packers fans thrilled about their Week 11 prospects.
Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Love is no longer listed on the Packers injury report. A full participant in Wednesday's practice, Love will be good to go on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
NFL News: Jordan Love No Longer on the Packers Injury Report
Love had previously suffered a groin strain in Week 8 against the Jaguars. He played through the injury against the Lions the following week but wasn't up to his usual standard, finishing the game with 273 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one crucial interception.
After his breakout 2023 campaign, Love has been relatively disappointing this season. Not only did he miss some games due to an early-season injury, but he has been turnover-prone in the seven games he started. Boasting a 4-3 record in those games, Love has 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.2.
The Packers desperately need Love to turn things around and his recovery from the groin injury is a great place to start. Sunday's showdown against the Chicago Bears, in which the Packers are 5.5-point favorites per FanDuel Sportsbook, will be an excellent chance to build momentum ahead of the final stretch of the season.
