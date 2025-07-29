Packers' Anchor Enters Camp on Last Chance to Secure Future in Green Bay

While most of the NFL scrambles to field five competent offensive linemen, the Green Bay Packers are sitting on a goldmine up front.

And that’s no accident. The Packers have poured draft capital and real money into their offensive line for years.

Their projected starting five—Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, and Zach Tom—includes a seventh-rounder, a second, a third, and a fourth-round pick, all developed in-house. Banks is the lone outlier, brought in on a four-year, $77 million deal this offseason to solidify the unit.

But Green Bay hasn’t stopped there. They also added a pair of top-tier prospects in back-to-back drafts, selecting Jordan Morgan in the first round in 2024 and Anthony Belton in the second in 2025. Both players are expected to factor heavily into the team’s long-term plans—and possibly sooner than later.

The Packers haven’t just drafted linemen—they’ve paid them. By 2026, Banks, Jenkins, and Tom are set to count for nearly $62 million total against the cap. That’s a steep investment, and it might squeeze out other solid contributors, including Walker and Rhyan, both of whom are entering contract years in 2025.

The front office has already hinted at its plans.

Despite Morgan playing tackle in college, the Packers have slid him inside during training camp reps, suggesting they see his NFL future at guard—right where Rhyan plays. Belton, meanwhile, has been taking second-team reps at tackle and is reportedly holding his own.

It’s clear Green Bay would love to keep Walker and Rhyan, but the financial math probably won’t work out unless one of them plays well enough to force the team’s hand. They can’t afford to give premium contracts to everyone along the line—not when there are elite defenders and skill players due for raises, too.

That’s why the team made aggressive draft moves. Morgan and Belton are the next men up, drafted with an eye on the future and cheaper contracts.

Still, the door isn’t closed. If Walker or Rhyan put together breakout seasons, it’ll be hard for the Packers to turn the page, even with their replacements already in the building. Letting a proven stud walk in favor of an untested prospect is always a gamble.

As it stands now, both players have been solid, but not spectacular. That makes them replaceable. But one big year could change the narrative—and maybe their future in Green Bay.

Time’s ticking, and training camp is their chance to make the front office think twice about letting them walk next offseason.

