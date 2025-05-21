Packers Already Getting Hate From Lions Rookie

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers don't like each other, and at times, that carries over from the field to the stands.

Outside of beating the Lions handily and regularly over the years, Detroit fans had no real reason to have any gripes with the Packers or their players. Given the stigma attached to the franchise before Dan Campbell was hired, it was a waste of breath.

Campbell's approach to the game and rivalries has rubbed off on one of Detroit's newest additions from the 2025 NFL Draft. During an appearance on his teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown's podcast, third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa told the world how badly he hates the Lions' NFC North division rival.

It seems safe to say that TeSlaa will have the dates circled on his calendar when he visits Lambeau Field and when the Packers travel to Ford Field. With comments like these out there now, we are sure that Packers defenders and their fans will be looking forward to officially introducing the former Arkansas Razorbacks standout to the rivalry.

The Lions are the reigning NFC North champions and deserve to be considered a legitimate threat after putting together a 15-2 record this past season. One good season doesn't change everything, though, and Green Bay fans are surely looking forward to the Packers reminding TeSlaa who truly runs this division.

The offseason war of words between division rivals typically ends with the same result. One side provides the other with bulletin board material to rally around prior to that weekend's matchup. While Green Bay won't need any extra motivation to put Detroit in its place, the Packers certainly don't mind TeSlaa providing the team with fuel to add to the fire.

We're sure that Green Bay's secondary will have a little something extra in store for TeSlaa once the two sides meet on the field.

