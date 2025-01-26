Packers Allow Coach to Discuss Taking Same Job With NFC Rival
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers have the benefit of experiencing mostly continuity in the coaching staff. a major advantage looking to the offseason considering how many important members of other staffs have left their respective organizations.
Jordan Love and his teammates represent the youngest roster in the NFL. After the way the Detriot Lions and Minnesota Vikings flamed out early in the postseason, Packers fans should feel excited about the future in the NFC North.
That said, the aforementioned continuity matters and Green Bay could soon lose a valued voice in the coaching staff.
Packers OC Adam Stenavich Interviews for Seahawks Job
The Seattle Seahawks have interviewed Stenavich for their vacant offensive coordinator gig, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. This would be a lateral move for Stenavich to take on a roster with aging playmakers, making it a curious decision unless Stenavich was angling for leverage or wanted out. LaFleur is letting him interview for the position, which could indicate some sort of division within the staff.
Stenavich has been with the Packers organization since 2019, serving as the offensive coordinator for the last three years. He's helped Love become one of the more promising signal callers in the NFL yet is apparently entertaining other jobs.
On paper, the Packers gig is better than the Seahawks. Love has more promise than Geno Smith and Green Bay actually made the playoffs, something Seattle couldn't accomplish. Unless there's something going on beyond the surface, it doesn't make much sense for Stenavich to interview.
He's a talented play-caller who helped the Packers rank fifth in the league in yards per play (6.1). Losing Stenavich would be a big loss for LaFleur, though admittedly he's long been considered the genius behind Green Bay's successful offense.
Some fans believe that changes are necessary to push this team toward a Super Bowl. Others suggest that more experience is all that's required. Regardless, Stenavich is a valuable member of LaFleur's staff and surface-level reports suggest he doesn't want to lose him.
We'll see what happens in the coming weeks, but it looks like the Packers are at risk of losing a key staffer to an NFC rival.