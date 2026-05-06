Packers All-In on Matthew Golden After Offseason, OC Hype

Everything about the Green Bay Packers' 2026 offseason has screamed the franchise has complete confidence that Matthew Golden is set to take a second-year leap. Earlier this week, new offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich talked about Golden, offering, “It’s gonna be a big year for him.” This comment came courtesy of The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, with the message being one the Packers have not so quietly been sending for the entire offseason.

Letting Romeo Doubs walk away in free agency without putting up a clear fight spoke to a level of belief in both Golden and veteran Christian Watson to step into new roles. Green Bay doubled down on this ahead of this year's draft, trading Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two late-round selections.

While roster turnover is a normal part of any offseason, it has been telling that the Packers have had zero urgency to replace the lost receivers. Doubs finished the 2025 season as the team's leading receiver with 724 receiving yards, while Wicks was the fourth leading option for Green Bay with 332 yards. The point being that this is well over 1,000 receiving yards in combined production that quarterback Jordan Love no longer has.

Still, the Packers haven't added a player of note, speaking to the expectation that Golden is set for a breakout season. This is a fair expectation with the 2025 first-round pick simply needing more targets and time on the field to prove capable of being a primary source of offense.

Packers' 2026 Offseason Confirms Team's Complete Confidence in Matthew Golden

Golden's rookie season saw the pass catcher finish with only 361 receiving yards while receiving only 13 more targets than backup tight end Luke Musgrave. This illustrates just how limited Golden's role was as the franchise eased the rookie into the lineup and leaned on more experienced options.

However, when the stage was at its biggest, Golden delivered, offering a touchdown and 84 receiving yards on only four catches. The talent is clearly there for the pass catcher to be elevated to either the team's primary receiver or second option behind Watson. Either scenario is a clear win for the Texas product and is the road the Packers are taking.

For Green Bay, a lot hinges on the team's confidence being proven correct with no clear replacements waiting in the wings. There are also questions surrounding star tight end Tucker Kraft as the veteran is working his way back from injury.

Golden living up to the team's expectations is paramount, as any other avenue pushes Green Bay into concerning territory. An outcome that seems incredibly unlikely based on Golden's talent and Love's ability to elevate his playmakers.

Everything about the team's lack of urgency at the position as well screams confidence in a player they believe wasn't utilized to his full potential. Giving fans reason to prepare themselves for a breakout season and for Golden to become Green Bay's next star receiver.

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