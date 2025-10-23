Packers-AJ Dillon Reunion Just So Crazy It Might Work

The Green Bay Packers are 4-1-1 entering Week 8 and have a primetime battle against the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

With the focus on taking down their former quarterback, another former player should be a trade target for the green and yellow. And that player is running back AJ Dillon.

Dillon left the Packers in free agency to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it hasn't been a good fit. It appears that he's in the doghouse with the team after he was benched by Philadelphia in Week 7. Green Bay could use another running back, as MarShawn Lloyd is still dealing with an injury ahead of the deadline.

With another ball carrier needed in the backfield, Green Bay should consider acquiring Dillon.

Packers Should Consider Trading for AJ Dillon

The Packers have Josh Jacobs as their bellcow in the backfield, but they could use some depth behind him. Just last week, he was dealing with an illness and a calf injury that limited him in practice. If he missed time this season, Green Bay wouldn't feel confident in the ground game.

Emanuel Wilson is second on the team in RB snaps (77), logging 101 rushing yards, 31 rushing yards, and zero touchdowns. Chris Brooks has 47 total snaps in 2025, with just two rushing yards on the campaign.

These numbers won't build confidence in the slightest, which is why Dillon would be a low-cost addition that would make sense.

Dillon is on a one-year contract, so a seventh-round pick swap would be more than enough to get a deal done. Philadelphia's running back room is led by Saquon Barkley, but Dillon would be a more than fresh reinforcement to add to the backfield as he has logged 48 total snaps on the year. In those reps, he recorded 60 rushing yards and five yards per carry.

Dillon would be able to step into the Packers' offense and provide them with a reliable backup option. It doesn't hurt that he already knows the scheme and wouldn't need long to acclimate himself again.

Over his four seasons in Green Bay, he finished with 2,248 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, and 781 receiving yards. He fit in perfectly as an RB2 in this system, logging 600-plus rushing yards in three straight seasons (2021-2023).

It looks like he won't be a factor in Philly this season, and the Packers can't rely on another back on the team not named Jacobs. This is a reunion that would benefit both sides and should be under consideration before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: