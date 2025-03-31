The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of a true alpha dog in their wide receiver room. Despite this, Green Bay chose to forgo signing veterans like Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, and Davante Adams this offseason. That said, there is still one veteran wide receiver whose future with his current team remains unclear heading into next season.

Former All-Pro Tyreek Hill's time with the Miami Dolphins could be coming to an end. Following the conclusion of last season, Hill made it clear that he wanted out of Miami, saying, "I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I gotta do what's best for my career because I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there." Since then, Hill has rescinded these comments, but he continues to make cryptic tweets on X.

As a result, people continue to speculate on Hill's landing spot for the 2025 season. Austen Bundy of The Sporting News recently released an article with four potential trade destinations for Hill, listing Green Bay as a spot where Hill could land. While Hill joining the Packers would make sense, would it be a smart move?

Is Trading for Tyreek Hill a Smart Move for the Packers?

Hill is coming off a down season. In 2024, the 31-year-old recorded 81 receptions on 123 targets for 959 yards and six touchdowns. His dip in production is due to the Dolphins quarterback situation being less than ideal for most of the 2024 season.

In Hill's two prior seasons with Miami, he surpassed 1,700 yards receiving and 100 receptions. That success continued to show the impact Hill has with consistent QB play from strong-arm quarterbacks, which would fit Jordan Love.

While Hill is exceptional on the field, he does bring some off-the-field baggage with him. He would also likely require multiple draft picks, including an early-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A second, third, and fifth-round pick in exchange for Hill sounds like reasonable value.

Therefore, acquiring Hill this offseason is probably unlikely. Nevertheless, if it were to happen, Green Bay would become an even bigger threat in the NFC.

