Packers acquire the son of an NFL icon to bolster their most desperate position

Arguably, the most heavily scrutinized part of this Packers roster is the wide receiver position. With the departures of key players at the position and others left with a lot to prove, Green Bay needs to find some level of consistency if its offense is going to hit the desired ceiling. That means taking a few risks to see if they pan out, like signing the son of one of the all-time great NFL receivers.

The team announced that it claimed WR Brenden Rice, the son of the great Jerry Rice, off waivers after he was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old was drafted 225th overall in 2024 and has bounced around four different teams since. Rice, who grew in notoriety by returning kicks for Colorado in 2020 and 2021, took off as a junior and senior at USC before making it to the NFL.

Since August 2025, Rice had stints in New England, Seattle and Vegas before ultimately landing in green and gold. At 6 foot three, 210 pounds, Rice has some strong physical intangibles that have yet to translate on the field. While it’s too early to count him out, this decision says a lot more about where the Packers are than it does about Rice’s own career progression.

Packers are grasping at straws to shore up the wide receiver position.

Rice could carve out a nice niche for himself in the NFL, even on this Packers team. I could eat crow for saying this, but it feels more like the Packers are taking more of a swing on the name value of Jerry Rice‘s son than the skill set of Brendan, himself. Since trading Dontayvion Wicks and allowing Romeo Doubs to walk in free agency, Packers fans have been left wondering if they have enough at the wide receiver position to compete at the level they aspire to.

Sure — backup depth and special teams versatility certainly make Rice intriguing, but you’re going to need more than intrigue to win a Super Bowl. If this is the best that the Packers have as far as upgrading the wide receiver position, it’s not very promising. Despite the name on the back of his jersey, Rice has yet to make a real impact at the NFL level, and right now, Green Bay needs difference-makers at wideout.

And yet, we’re still several months out from the start of training camp. The rest of the story is still unwritten, as Rice could cover a niche for himself in Green Bay, and the Packers could still surprise the NFL world by acquiring another wideout. Time will tell, but at this point, desperation seems to be creeping in, and that doesn’t necessarily instill the level of confidence Green Bay's fanbase deserves.