Post-Combine Packers 7-Round Mock Draft Finally Sees Green Bay Give Jordan Love What He Needs

Round 5, Pick 160: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

The Packers’ cornerback room is about to undergo major changes.

Jaire Alexander is a likely trade or release candidate, and he’s not the only one. Corey Ballentine, Eric Stokes, and Robert Rochell are all unrestricted free agents, leaving Green Bay dangerously thin at the position.

That means doubling down at cornerback in the draft makes sense—and Bilhal Kone is an intriguing option in Round 5.

At 6-foot-1, Kone fits Green Bay’s prototype for cornerbacks with length. He loves to use that size, getting physical with receivers and making plays on the ball. But that aggressiveness also gets him in trouble with officials, leading to a fair share of penalties.

He’s a long-term project, but if Green Bay is willing to refine his technique, he could become a solid piece of their secondary.

Round 6, Pick 200: Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

The Packers’ offensive line is due for a shakeup.

Josh Myers is a free agent this offseason, and by 2026, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, and Rasheed Walker will all hit free agency as well. Green Bay needs to start planning ahead.

Enter Logan Brown, a former five-star recruit with good length and versatility. He has experience playing both tackle spots, making him a nice insurance policy in case Green Bay loses Walker or Tom next offseason.

Brown isn’t a finished product, but he has the raw tools the Packers love to develop. At this stage in the draft, he’s a great value pick.

Round 7, Pick 239: Shemar James, LB, Florida

Green Bay needs depth at linebacker.

Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson are free agents, and while Edgerrin Cooper and Quay Walker will return, the Packers need more bodies at the position.

Shemar James isn’t a flashy prospect, but he’s a solid seventh-round flyer. His athletic testing didn’t turn heads, but his game speed and instincts in space stand out.

At best, he develops into a rotational linebacker. At worst, he becomes a core special teams contributor—and in Round 7, that’s valuable enough.

