Post-Combine Packers 7-Round Mock Draft Finally Sees Green Bay Give Jordan Love What He Needs

Round 2, Pick 54: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Gutekunst loves freak athletes. He wants Green Bay’s roster to bleed athleticism at every position.

That's why I have him selecting Maxwell Hairston, who ran a scorching 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine, in the second round. Hairston was the only player to clock a faster time than Golden.

Green Bay needs to address its cornerback situation this offseason. Jaire Alexander’s future is uncertain, and the team is thin behind him. Adding a high-upside prospect like Hairston in the second round would be a tremendous way to inject speed and athleticism into the secondary.

His coverage skills still need refinement, but his raw tools are elite. Give him some time, and Hairston could develop into a key piece of the Packers' defense.

Round 3, Pick 87: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

The Packers’ defensive line rotation isn’t losing much, with T.J. Slaton as the only notable departure. But here’s the thing: that unit wasn’t good enough last year.

Green Bay needs to add fresh talent up front—not just to help stop the run, but to jumpstart a pass rush that was inconsistent at best.

Joshua Farmer fits the bill.

Farmer is another athletic freak with room to refine his technique and grow into a bigger role. The Packers wouldn’t need him to contribute right away, giving him time to develop the finer aspects of his game.

With the right coaching, he could be a steal at this spot.

Round 4, Pick 123: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

Josh Myers is an unrestricted free agent, and his future in Green Bay is far from certain. Even if the Packers bring him back, they need to reinvest in their interior offensive line.

That’s where Dylan Fairchild comes in.

Fairchild is another athletic prospect, exactly the type of player Green Bay covets. His estimated athleticism score at the combine was 96, ranking second among all guards in this year’s draft class.

Right now, his pass protection is ahead of his run blocking. He’ll need to add strength to generate more push in the ground game, but the raw tools are there.

Fairchild won’t be ready to start immediately, but with time, he could develop into a long-term answer on Green Bay’s interior offensive line.