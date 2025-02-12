Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Green Bay Adds Talent for Super Bowl Return
Round 7, No. 251 Overall: Roc Taylor, WR, Memphis
Finally, a wide receiver!
In all seriousness, if the right receiver doesn’t fall to the Packers in the first two or three rounds, they should hold off on the position until the very end of the draft—if they even take one at all.
Green Bay doesn’t need more bodies in the wide receiver room. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Malik Heath are all under contract for 2025, and Bo Melton is an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he’s almost certain to return.
This is already a deep, young receiving corps, so any addition has to bring a unique skill set to the table.
Plus, the Packers will have plenty of options in free agency or via trade. If they want to swing big, Tee Higgins is the top free agent receiver available, and Gutekunst could also explore trade options for players like Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, or D.K. Metcalf.
That said, Roc Taylor would be a fun late-round flyer who brings a true deep-threat element to Green Bay’s offense.
Without Watson, the Packers lack a consistent field-stretching receiver. That’s exactly Taylor’s specialty.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he hauled in 14 deep catches last season—tied for 10th in the nation. He turned that into an impressive 15.9 yards per reception in 2023 and 14.2 yards per catch in 2024. Over his last two seasons, he racked up 135 receptions for 2,037 yards, proving he can be a big-play threat.
As a seventh-round pick, Taylor wouldn’t be expected to contribute immediately, but he has the raw tools and upside to be a long-term project worth developing.