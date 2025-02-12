Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Green Bay Adds Talent for Super Bowl Return
Round 6, No. 199 Overall: Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State
Out with one Ohio State center, in with another.
Josh Myers, a 2020 second-round pick, is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.
Since being handed the starting job as a rookie, he has started 56 games, but his play steadily declined over the past three seasons.
Green Bay never brought in real competition for the position, and they paid the price. Myers was one of the worst centers in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Now, the Packers must decide how to move forward.
They could sign a starter in free agency, or they could shift an existing lineman—Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, or Zach Tom—to center. But long-term, they need to find a developmental prospect who can take over down the road.
That could be Seth McLaughlin's role.
McLaughlin is a late-round swing on upside, but there’s risk involved.
He tore his Achilles in November, meaning he likely won’t be ready to play until mid-to-late 2025. However, if the Packers address the position through free agency or internal moves, they can afford to be patient with McLaughlin’s recovery.
In 10 games with Ohio State, McLaughlin was outstanding. He allowed just one quarterback hit and zero sacks, proving he can be an anchor in pass protection.
If he returns to full health, he has the tools to develop into a starting-caliber center—making him a worthwhile investment this late in the draft.