Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Green Bay Adds Talent for Super Bowl Return
Round 5, No. 160 Overall: Jerami Harris, CB, Iowa
General manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t afraid to double down on a position in the NFL Draft. He’s already done it in this mock with the defensive line, and now he does it again at cornerback—a position that could see major turnover this offseason.
If the Packers lose two or more corners from last season, reinforcements will be a necessity. Remember, Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Robert Rochell are all unrestricted free agents, and Jaire Alexander remains a prime cut or trade candidate due to his contract and injury history.
Green Bay simply can’t afford to stand pat at the position.
Unfortunately, free agency doesn’t offer many great solutions.
The best available corners—D.J. Reed, Charvarius Ward, Rasul Douglas, and Carlton Davis—are all quality players, but they’ll likely command high salaries that may not fit into Green Bay’s long-term plans. That means the Packers must get creative in how they rebuild their cornerback room.
The most cost-effective way is via the draft.
Jerami Harris is a high-risk, high-reward pick in the fifth round.
He missed the 2022 season due to an ankle injury and cut his 2024 season short to prioritize his long-term health.
But when he was on the field, he was productive. In his final season, he allowed just one touchdown while snagging three interceptions—showing the kind of ball skills Green Bay desperately needs.
At 6-foot-1, Harris has the size and physicality to play on the outside, making him a natural fit opposite Jacob Parrish, whom the Packers drafted in the third round in this mock.
If Harris stays healthy, he could become a late-round steal and a key piece in the Packers’ secondary rebuild.