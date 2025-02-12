Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Green Bay Adds Talent for Super Bowl Return
Round 4, No. 123 Overall: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
The importance of a dominant defensive line was put on full display throughout the postseason, and the Packers have to keep investing in their front four.
With the transition to a 4-3 defense under Jeff Hafley, Green Bay needs the right type of players to fit the scheme.
As things stand, Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, and Colby Wooden are all under contract for 2025. But that doesn’t mean the defensive tackle room is set.
Clark had an underwhelming 2024 season, and Wyatt—once viewed as a first-round building block—has yet to prove he can be a consistent impact player.
Meanwhile, T.J. Slaton is set to hit free agency, leaving a potentially massive hole in the middle of Green Bay’s defensive front. If Slaton walks, the Packers will need a big-bodied lineman who can plug running lanes and disrupt offenses up front.
Enter Joshua Farmer.
At 6-foot-3, 314 pounds, Farmer may not be as massive as Slaton, but he’s still plenty big enough to anchor the middle of the defense.
More importantly, he’s not just a space-eater—he’s an explosive, high-motor disruptor. He fires off the snap, attacks blockers with power, and relentlessly pursues the football—exactly the kind of aggressive interior lineman Hafley wants in his system.
Farmer would be a strong addition to Green Bay’s defensive tackle rotation, giving them a run-stopper with pass-rushing upside—a perfect fit for a team trying to build a dominant defensive front.