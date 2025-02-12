Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Green Bay Adds Talent for Super Bowl Return
Round 3, No. 87 Overall: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
The Packers' cornerback room is headed for a major overhaul this offseason.
Jaire Alexander is likely on his way out—whether via trade or release.
Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Robert Rochell are all unrestricted free agents and could be gone as well.
That leaves a glaring need at corner, and while the Packers would ideally address the position earlier, they at least land a quality prospect in Jacob Parrish in the third round.
At 5-foot-10, 196 pounds, Parrish isn’t the biggest cornerback, but size hasn’t stopped Jaire Alexander, who has the exact same measurements and has had a high-level career when healthy.
While Parrish may not be as elite of an athlete as Alexander, he’s still plenty mobile and quick enough to stick with receivers in and out of their breaks.
What separates Parrish from other undersized corners is his physicality and toughness. He doesn’t just cover—he competes. He’s willing to come downhill and tackle, whether it’s a shifty wide receiver or a powerful running back. That kind of effort and grit is exactly what Green Bay needs as they rebuild their secondary.
Parrish shouldn’t be Green Bay’s only addition at cornerback this offseason. He’s a solid piece, but the Packers still need more depth and a true CB1 to replace Alexander.
That said, landing a versatile, tough, and athletic corner in the third round would be a strong step toward revamping the secondary.