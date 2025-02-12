Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Green Bay Adds Talent for Super Bowl Return
Round 2, No. 54 Overall: Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State
If improving the offensive line is step one, then fortifying the defensive line is step two.
The Eagles dominated both Green Bay and Kansas City in the trenches during the playoffs, wreaking havoc with their four-man rush and forcing quarterbacks into mistakes. If the Packers want to compete at the highest level, they need to take their pass rush to the next level this offseason.
That starts with Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary returning to form. Both are highly paid cornerstone players, and Green Bay can’t afford another underwhelming season from either of them.
But even if they bounce back, the Packers still need more juice on their defensive front.
That's where Jack Sawyer comes into play.
The 6-foot-4, 271-pound defensive end out of Ohio State brings relentless energy and toughness to the edge.
His college career was a slow burn—he logged just 22 pressures as a sophomore but exploded during his senior year with 64 pressures, helping lead Ohio State to a national championship. His steady improvement shows his ability to develop and refine his game at the next level.
Sawyer isn’t the most technically polished pass rusher yet—he doesn’t have a deep arsenal of moves—but what he does have is a motor that never stops.
He plays with power, aggression, and effort, qualities that would make him an immediate rotational piece in Green Bay’s defensive front.
If the Packers want to get after quarterbacks the way Philadelphia does, they need more players who win with effort and disruption. Sawyer fits that mold perfectly.